ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.250-0.270 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $306.0 million-$309.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $309.0 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.100-1.120 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GTM shares. UBS Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

GTM stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $319.10 million during the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.94%.The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after buying an additional 82,114 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

