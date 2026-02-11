Needham & Company LLC Has Lowered Expectations for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HOOD. Dbs Bank upgraded Robinhood Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.23.
View Our Latest Research Report on HOOD
Robinhood Markets Stock Performance
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $870,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 393,612 shares in the company, valued at $34,271,796.84. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $45,611,250.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,537,615 shares of company stock worth $182,272,702. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 113.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
Robinhood Markets News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record full?year results and an EPS beat — Robinhood reported record 2025 revenue of $4.5B and Q4 diluted EPS of $0.66 (beat vs. consensus), plus strong ARPU, net deposits and subscriber growth that show durable user monetization. Robinhood Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Prediction markets and strategic moves: management emphasized prediction markets (billions of event contracts traded) and a joint venture (Rothera) that acquired MIAXdx — management says this could be a major revenue engine, which investors view as a multi?year growth lever beyond equities/crypto. Robinhood CEO Foresees Big Year for Prediction Markets
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: several firms upgraded or reaffirmed bullish ratings (Wolfe Research upgrade, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmation), which underpins conviction that fundamentals and product expansion justify higher targets. Wolfe Research Upgrades Robinhood Markets
- Neutral Sentiment: Big investment cycle and guidance nuance — management laid out a 2026 expense plan to accelerate product launches and international expansion and gave a non?GAAP expense range; uncertainties (potential regulatory costs, acquisition-related items) make near?term guidance less precise. Financial Outlook and 2026 Expense Plan
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and crypto slowdown dent sentiment — Q4 revenue was $1.28B versus ~$1.32B consensus, and crypto revenue fell ~38% YoY; those misses drove after?hours selling and investor concern about near?term top?line durability. Robinhood Shares Dip as Revenue Growth Trails Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and caution from some analysts — HOOD fell notably in after?hours trading after the call; a few firms (e.g., KeyCorp) expressed more cautious near?term views and lowered price targets or offered pessimistic forecasts, increasing volatility risk. KeyCorp Pessimistic Forecast for Robinhood Stock
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.
Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Robinhood Markets
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.