Needham & Company LLC Has Lowered Expectations for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HOOD. Dbs Bank upgraded Robinhood Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.23.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $85.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.97. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $870,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 393,612 shares in the company, valued at $34,271,796.84. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $45,611,250.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,537,615 shares of company stock worth $182,272,702. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 113.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

