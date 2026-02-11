BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.26

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2607 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCAT opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $15.91.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE: BCAT) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company organized as a term trust. The fund’s primary objective is to deliver high current income and total return by investing across a broad range of credit and equity markets. BCAT seeks to achieve this objective through a portfolio of corporate debt securities, floating-rate loans, convertible securities, common and preferred equity, and asset-backed securities.

BCAT employs an actively managed, multi-sector credit approach that spans investment-grade and below-investment-grade bonds, senior secured loans and structured credit.

