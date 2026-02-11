Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) Plans $0.09 Final Dividend

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, February 10th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 225.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th.
Scentre Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.86, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58.
Scentre Group Company Profile
