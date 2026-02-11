Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) Plans $0.09 Final Dividend

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, February 10th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 225.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th.

Scentre Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.86, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Scentre Group Company Profile

Scentre Group owns and operates a leading portfolio of 42 Westfield destinations with 37 located in Australia and five in New Zealand encompassing more than 12,000 outlets. Our Westfield destinations are strategically located in the heart of the local communities we serve. Our centres are considered community hubs that connect people with services and experiences that enrich their daily lives. The Trust has a joint interest in 39 Westfield destinations.

