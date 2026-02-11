Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FMN)

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd.
FMN stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $11.38.
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with the preservation of capital. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities, including investment-grade bonds, pre-refunded municipal obligations, variable rate demand obligations and related instruments. It may also allocate a portion of its assets to cash equivalents and repurchase agreements for liquidity and duration management.
The fund’s portfolio emphasizes quality and creditworthiness, focusing on sectors such as transportation, utilities, education and healthcare.
