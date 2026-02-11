Capstone Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS) Short Interest Update

Capstone Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 206,238 shares, an increase of 278.5% from the January 15th total of 54,493 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 296,509 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 296,509 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Capstone Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Capstone Therapeutics stock. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. World Investment Advisors owned about 0.40% of Capstone Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Capstone Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Capstone Therapeutics Stock Up 6.5%

CAPS stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Capstone Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01.

Capstone Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Capstone Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $13.65 million for the quarter.

Capstone Therapeutics Company Profile

Capstone Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, develops novel peptides and other molecules for helping patients with under-served medical conditions in the United States. It develops Apo E mimetic peptide molecule AEM-28 and its analogs that have completed Phase Ia and Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for lipoprotein metabolism. The company was formerly known as OrthoLogic Corp. and changed its name to Capstone Therapeutics Corp. in May 2010. Capstone Therapeutics Corp. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

