Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $37,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $251.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.86.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $746,997.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,593. The trade was a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $219.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.37. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $242.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

