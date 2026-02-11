Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Declines By 82.5%

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,152,422 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the January 15th total of 12,278,529 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,585,439 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,585,439 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 369.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.
Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.19. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $49.93.
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
