Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Declines By 82.5%

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,152,422 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the January 15th total of 12,278,529 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,585,439 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 369.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.19. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $49.93.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

