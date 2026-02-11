Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF $EEMA

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,101 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.38% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $36,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5,529.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 40,810 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EEMA opened at $103.21 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $103.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.80 and a 200 day moving average of $92.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.2044 per share. This represents a yield of 266.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

