Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 16,982 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,153,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,993,000 after buying an additional 1,513,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,043,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,952,000 after purchasing an additional 708,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,039,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,257,000 after purchasing an additional 834,230 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,032,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,222,000 after purchasing an additional 261,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 9.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,344,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,457,000 after purchasing an additional 570,018 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 19,424 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $1,849,747.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 337,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,095,938.28. The trade was a 5.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 66,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $5,116,206.08. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 357,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,891,212 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX stock opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.08. Roblox Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 311.88% and a negative net margin of 21.78%.Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $115.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

