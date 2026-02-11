iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV is Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,201 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $31,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,406.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,874,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,223,000 after buying an additional 22,656,682 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,561,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,424,000 after buying an additional 328,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,056,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,796,000 after acquiring an additional 884,640 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,599,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,816,000 after acquiring an additional 229,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 110.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,473,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,316 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.27 and a 12 month high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

