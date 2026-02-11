Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 743,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,384 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $23,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 653.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,809,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,352,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455,790 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $511,489,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,240,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979,991 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,745,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,057 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,445,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

