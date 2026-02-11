Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN Stock Holdings Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,537 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.1% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 35.1% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 210,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.7%

TSN opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.56 and a twelve month high of $66.41.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $14.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 364.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other news, CFO Curt Calaway sold 6,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $373,965.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,529.27. This trade represents a 17.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,301 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $5,822,473.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 2,989,415 shares in the company, valued at $173,535,540.75. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world’s largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

