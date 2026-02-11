Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.10% of Bread Financial worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BFH. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Bread Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BFH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bread Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bread Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.09.

Bread Financial Stock Down 1.1%

Bread Financial stock opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $82.03.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $1.67. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.02%.The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

Bread Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial, formerly known as Alliance Data Systems, is a Columbus, Ohio–based financial services company that specializes in providing private label credit programs, co-brand credit cards and digital payment solutions for retail partners. The company designs, issues and services proprietary credit products, enabling merchants to offer branded financing options that drive customer loyalty and increase basket sizes at the point of sale. Through its Bread technology platform, Bread Financial delivers installment-based payment options that integrate directly into e-commerce and in-store checkout experiences.

In addition to its core credit offerings, Bread Financial provides analytics, marketing and loyalty services to help merchants better understand consumer behavior and optimize promotional strategies.

Featured Articles

