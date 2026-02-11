Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Adient $ADNT

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,166 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.12% of Adient worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Adient by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 171.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 238,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 150,792 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Adient in the first quarter worth $236,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Adient by 68.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Adient by 1,105.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 37,870 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adient alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADNT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adient from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Adient from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Adient Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE ADNT opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.10. Adient has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adient

In other Adient news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,736.75. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) is a leading global supplier of automotive seating and interior components. Established in 2016 through a spin-off from Johnson Controls, the company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat assemblies, seat structures, mechanisms, foams, textiles, trim and electronics. Adient’s product portfolio spans a wide range of seating solutions, from entry-level designs to luxury and high-performance seats, and extends to interior modules such as door panels and center consoles.

Serving major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world, Adient works closely with automakers to develop lightweight, comfortable and safety-oriented seating systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.