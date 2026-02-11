ING Groep NV Reduces Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

ING Groep NV decreased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,470 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $45,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 120.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MongoDB news, Director Roelof Botha sold 24,850 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.85, for a total transaction of $10,085,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 194,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,978,410. The trade was a 11.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.83, for a total value of $4,178,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,041,316 shares in the company, valued at $435,093,064.28. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 72,353 shares of company stock valued at $28,825,998 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on MongoDB from $320.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $377.68 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $444.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $404.39 and a 200 day moving average of $340.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -434.11 and a beta of 1.38.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.53. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $628.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

