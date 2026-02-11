Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) recently:

2/4/2026 – Wintrust Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $158.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $158.00 to $162.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $161.00 to $184.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $167.00 to $178.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $178.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $170.00 to $177.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $165.00 to $172.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Wintrust Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/21/2026 – Wintrust Financial was given a new $165.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson.

1/12/2026 – Wintrust Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Wintrust Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

1/7/2026 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $168.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2025 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $159.00 to $167.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2025 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $175.00 to $178.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.30%.

Get Wintrust Financial Corporation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.43, for a total transaction of $45,665.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,947 shares in the company, valued at $283,152.21. The trade was a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 3,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.05, for a total value of $480,650.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,725,456.45. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 11,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,730 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago?area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid?size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm’s core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.