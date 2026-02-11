ING Groep NV Acquires 91,959 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

ING Groep NV grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 818,657 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 91,959 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 2.0% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $364,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 37.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $776,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Tesla by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 95,153 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,317,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $425.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 393.71, a P/E/G ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.86. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $498.83.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.92.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

