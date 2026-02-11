Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) and MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Head to Head Review

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MSCI and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSCI 0 3 8 0 2.73 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 0 2 0 0 2.00

MSCI currently has a consensus price target of $659.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.80%. Given MSCI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MSCI is more favorable than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

MSCI pays an annual dividend of $7.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. MSCI pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MSCI has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares MSCI and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSCI $3.13 billion 12.09 $1.20 billion $15.69 32.86 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores $17,479.93 billion 0.00 $203.02 million $0.33 13.58

MSCI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSCI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of MSCI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of MSCI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MSCI and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSCI 38.36% -82.59% 24.29% Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 4.61% 5.95% 0.60%

Volatility and Risk

MSCI has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MSCI beats Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, application, an integrated view of risk and return service, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, counterparty, and climate risk across asset classes; managed services, including consolidation of client portfolio data, review and reconciliation of input data and results, and customized reporting; and HedgePlatform to measure, evaluate, and monitor the risk of hedge fund investments. The ESG and Climate segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG impacts the long-term risk and return of their portfolio and individual security-level investments; and data, ratings, research, and tools to help investors navigate increasing regulation. The All Other Private Assets segment includes real estate and infrastructure data, benchmarks, return-analytics, climate assessments and market insights; business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers; and offers investment decision support tools for private capital. The Private Capital Solutions segment offers tools to help private asset investors across mission-critical workflows, such as sourcing terms and conditions, evaluating operating performance, managing risk and other activities supporting private capital investing. MSCI Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers pension and severance fund management services; investment banking, including services relating to capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and project finance transactions; mobile and online banking services; and bancassurance, insurance, trust, bonded warehousing and brokerage transactions, real estate escrow services, merchandise and document storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, surety bond and merchandise distribution services, and payment and collection services. Further, it is involved in equity investments in various sectors, including infrastructure, energy and gas, agribusiness, and hospitality; and treasury operations. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.

