Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Holdings Boosted by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America raised Bristol Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BMY stock opened at $60.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.29. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.64%.The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 73.04%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.