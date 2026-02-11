First National Trust Co Purchases 2,673 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

First National Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 526.7% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $229.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.40. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $230.53.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.