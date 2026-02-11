K-Tech Solutions Company Limited (NASDAQ:KMRK) Short Interest Update

K-Tech Solutions Company Limited (NASDAQ:KMRK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 24,424 shares, an increase of 488.7% from the January 15th total of 4,149 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,803 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,803 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
K-Tech Solutions Trading Down 1.1%
KMRK stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.77. 27,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,592. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. K-Tech Solutions has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $5.50.
K-Tech Solutions Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than K-Tech Solutions
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- They just tried to kill gold
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
Receive News & Ratings for K-Tech Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Tech Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.