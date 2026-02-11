K-Tech Solutions Company Limited (NASDAQ:KMRK) Short Interest Update

K-Tech Solutions Company Limited (NASDAQ:KMRK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 24,424 shares, an increase of 488.7% from the January 15th total of 4,149 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,803 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,803 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

K-Tech Solutions Trading Down 1.1%

KMRK stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.77. 27,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,592. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. K-Tech Solutions has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $5.50.

K-Tech Solutions Company Profile

We are principally engaged in the design, development, testing and sale of a diverse portfolio of toy products ranging from simple plastic toy products to more complex electromechanical toy products. Our solution services span across the entire development stage of toy products from design, prototype testing, production management, quality control to after-sales services. We specialize in the development of infant and pre-school educational toys and learning kits. We started our operation in 2016 and have developed relationships with our customers mainly located in European and North American countries which possess renowned brands and intellectual properties in toy products.

