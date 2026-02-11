Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG) Short Interest Update

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,980 shares, a growth of 473.5% from the January 15th total of 1,217 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,595 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,595 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Intelligent Living Application Group Stock Down 5.8%

ILAG stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,365. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95. Intelligent Living Application Group has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Get Intelligent Living Application Group alerts:

Intelligent Living Application Group (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 22nd. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.

Intelligent Living Application Group Company Profile

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mechanical locksets to customers in the United States and Canada. Its mechanical locksets consist of deadbolts, entry locksets, privacy locksets, and passage locksets as well as storerooms locks. The company offers locksets for outdoors comprising main entrances and gates, and indoor uses. Intelligent Living Application Group Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Living Application Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Living Application Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.