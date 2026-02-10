Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $277.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Mirion Technologies updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.500-0.570 EPS.
Mirion Technologies Stock Down 2.5%
Shares of Mirion Technologies stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,497,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.83. Mirion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $23.98. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.56 and a beta of 0.97.
Insider Activity at Mirion Technologies
In related news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley sold 350,000 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $8,655,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,509,075 shares in the company, valued at $86,779,424.75. The trade was a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore started coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Mirion Technologies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.
Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company’s portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion’s product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.
Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.
