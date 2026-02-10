Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $277.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Mirion Technologies updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.500-0.570 EPS.

Mirion Technologies Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,497,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.83. Mirion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $23.98. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity at Mirion Technologies

In related news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley sold 350,000 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $8,655,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,509,075 shares in the company, valued at $86,779,424.75. The trade was a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,796,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,136 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 713.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,617,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,414 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 559.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,717,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,383,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,781,000 after acquiring an additional 794,591 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Park Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore started coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Mirion Technologies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company’s portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion’s product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

