Short Interest in JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA) Rises By 1,845.5%

JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 16,264 shares, a growth of 1,845.5% from the January 15th total of 836 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,243 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Large Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Large Cap ETF stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA – Free Report) by 714.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 5.36% of JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Large Cap ETF worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA JUSA traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $62.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364. JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $63.05. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 million, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.50.

About JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Large Cap ETF

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap equities using a top-down and bottom-up approach in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. JUSA was launched on Jul 7, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

