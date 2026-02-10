Short Interest in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Increases By 1,547.3%

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 337,901 shares, a growth of 1,547.3% from the January 15th total of 20,512 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 113,511 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 113,511 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:XT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.25. The stock had a trading volume of 90,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,789. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $76.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average is $71.31. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.10.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $5.3322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,542.0%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF
About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF
The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar. XT was launched on Mar 19, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
