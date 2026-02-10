Short Interest in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Increases By 1,547.3%

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 337,901 shares, a growth of 1,547.3% from the January 15th total of 20,512 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 113,511 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 113,511 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.25. The stock had a trading volume of 90,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,789. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $76.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average is $71.31. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $5.3322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,542.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at $498,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 90,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 18,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,091,000 after acquiring an additional 22,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 190.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar. XT was launched on Mar 19, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

