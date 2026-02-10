Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS) Short Interest Update

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 10,804 shares, a growth of 9,633.3% from the January 15th total of 111 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,667 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,667 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of QQQS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.83. 2,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,397. Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $37.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.25.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.6326 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%.

About Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ. QQQS was launched on Oct 13, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

