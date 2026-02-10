Short Interest in ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PIFI) Increases By 39,105.9%

ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PIFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,665 shares, an increase of 39,105.9% from the January 15th total of 17 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF stock. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PIFI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Colonial Trust Advisors owned 0.19% of ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.24. 13 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.40. ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $96.79.

ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF (PIFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in a variety of USD-denominated bonds with an average portfolio maturity of 0-10 years, carrying an investment-grade rating. PIFI was launched on Oct 2, 2020 and is managed by ClearShares.

