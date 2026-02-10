Hercules Capital, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th.

Hercules Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hercules Capital has a payout ratio of 80.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Hercules Capital to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.8%.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,027,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,596. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.52. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a specialty finance company organized as a business development company (BDC) that provides tailored debt financing solutions to high?growth companies. Through its external management structure, Hercules Capital extends senior secured loans, subordinated debt and growth capital designed to support research and development, expansion initiatives and working capital needs. The firm primarily partners with venture capital and private equity sponsors to finance innovative enterprises across various developmental stages.

The company’s investment portfolio is concentrated in technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology sectors, reflecting its focus on industries with strong growth prospects and recurring capital requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.