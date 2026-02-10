Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 702,228 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the previous session’s volume of 233,808 shares.The stock last traded at $45.7750 and had previously closed at $45.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merchants Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MBIN

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.43. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $193.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 10.58%.

Merchants Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,601,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,942,000 after acquiring an additional 61,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,181,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 862,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,415,000 after purchasing an additional 79,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 630,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 62,097 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBIN) is the bank holding company for Merchants Bank, a regional financial institution headquartered in Buffalo, New York. Through its network of branches and digital platforms, the company offers a range of banking services across western and central New York. Merchants Bancorp operates as a full?service commercial bank, serving small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, families and individuals in its core markets.

The company’s primary activities include deposit taking, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage origination, and treasury management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.