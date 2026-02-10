Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $19.2150, with a volume of 131342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a market cap of $719.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 700.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 73,617 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000.

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

