Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $19.2150, with a volume of 131342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.
Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a market cap of $719.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.67.
Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF
Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Company Profile
The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
