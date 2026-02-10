Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.5550, with a volume of 84100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FBYD shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Down 15.7%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $550.82 million, a P/E ratio of -37.92 and a beta of -1.64.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Falcon’s Beyond Global had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 10.57%.The firm had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBYD. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 8,008.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 79.8% in the third quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 19,157 shares in the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon’s Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon’s Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues.

