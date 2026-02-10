Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $206.68 and last traded at $205.9930, with a volume of 1033055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.02.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $169.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.12.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Value ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valpey Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19,007.8% in the fourth quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC now owns 8,389,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345,202 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,808,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,953,948,000 after buying an additional 5,667,887 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,966,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,563,000 after buying an additional 1,684,472 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,229,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,525 shares during the period. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,088.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,202,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,258,000 after buying an additional 1,164,799 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.