Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Jeffersonville Bancorp had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of JFBC stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.22. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $25.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14.

Get Jeffersonville Bancorp alerts:

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Jeffersonville Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Jeffersonville Bank, the company offers a range of retail and commercial banking services tailored to individuals, small businesses and communities across southern Indiana. As a community-focused institution, Jeffersonville Bancorp emphasizes personalized customer relationships and local market expertise.

The company’s core deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.