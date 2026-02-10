Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 10th (AAPL, ACM, ALB, AMGN, AMKR, AMLX, AMZN, ANET, APO, APRE)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 10th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $325.00 to $340.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Corporation from $117.00 to $118.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

had its price target raised by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $158.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. from $370.00 to $410.00. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $28.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by President Capital from $320.00 to $296.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $165.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $168.00 to $158.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $11.00 to $7.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $8.50 to $9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $138.00 to $163.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $157.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $175.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $233.00 to $232.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $75.00 to $77.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $38.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $185.00 to $161.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $243.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $12.00 to $17.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $60.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Corporation from $735.00 to $825.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $66.00 to $75.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $301.00 to $304.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its target price lowered by Glj Research from $9.52 to $9.42. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $39.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $399.00 to $290.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $1,025.00 to $1,050.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $35.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $38.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $33.00 to $32.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $46.00 to $52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $185.00 to $160.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $45.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $60.00 to $47.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $50.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $52.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $21.00 to $10.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $205.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $210.00 to $252.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $116.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $51.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. from $333.00 to $380.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by President Capital from $323.00 to $375.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $6.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $12.00 to $10.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $450.00 to $465.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $810.00 to $624.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $36.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $110.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target cut by Bank of America Corporation from $157.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $210.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $140.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $130.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $148.00 to $95.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $190.00 to $140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $230.00 to $176.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $1,550.00 to $1,475.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $118.00 to $151.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $24.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $250.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $50.00 to $52.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $72.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $50.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $57.00 to $66.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $225.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target increased by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $120.00 to $130.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from $95.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $39.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. from $48.00 to $33.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $190.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Outdoor (NASDAQ:POWW) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $2.25 to $2.30. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $126.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $58.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price trimmed by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. from $61.00 to $42.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its target price cut by Chardan Capital from $52.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $255.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $195.00 to $145.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $18.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $64.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $17.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Corporation from $410.00 to $350.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $9.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $61.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

