Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 2.68%.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Performance

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.69. 2,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258. The company has a market cap of $37.94 million, a PE ratio of 77.26 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $4.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is the bank holding company for Kentucky First Federal Savings and Loan Association, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in London, Kentucky. The company offers a comprehensive range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, designed to meet the needs of individuals, families, and local businesses. By maintaining a strong local presence, the organization emphasizes personalized service and relationship banking across its branch network.

On the lending side, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp provides residential mortgage financing, home equity loans, consumer installment loans and commercial real estate and business loans.

