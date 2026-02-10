Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.46. 274,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,813. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $105.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $754.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.12%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Sheila K. Mcgrath purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $141,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,675.20. The trade was a 58.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 48.3% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 721,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,415,000 after buying an additional 235,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,511,000 after buying an additional 39,117 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $949,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 114.8% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,020,000 after purchasing an additional 404,938 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company’s properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

Featured Stories

