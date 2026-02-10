Standpoint Asset Management LLC Has $72.62 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Standpoint Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 16.4% of Standpoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Standpoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,553,830,000 after buying an additional 4,378,977 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,955,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301,015 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63,164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,878 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,428,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,276 shares during the period. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 474.9% in the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 1,507,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $697.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $690.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $672.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $700.97. The firm has a market cap of $766.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

