Allied Security Innovations (OTCMKTS:ADSV) and Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Critical Review

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) and Allied Security Innovations (OTCMKTS:ADSV – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cadre and Allied Security Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadre 7.33% 13.94% 6.27% Allied Security Innovations N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cadre and Allied Security Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadre 1 0 4 2 3.00 Allied Security Innovations 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cadre currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.15%. Given Cadre’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cadre is more favorable than Allied Security Innovations.

44.0% of Cadre shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Cadre shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Allied Security Innovations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cadre and Allied Security Innovations”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadre $567.56 million 3.08 $36.13 million $1.12 38.33 Allied Security Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cadre has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Security Innovations.

Volatility & Risk

Cadre has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Security Innovations has a beta of -1.69, indicating that its share price is 269% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cadre beats Allied Security Innovations on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products. The company also offers third-party products, such as uniforms, optics, boots, firearms, and ammunition. It serves first responders, such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians, fishing, and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Corrections, the Department of Energy, Los Alamos National Laboratories, Waste Isolation Plant, and various foreign government agencies. Cadre Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Allied Security Innovations

Allied Security Innovations, Inc., through its subsidiary, CGM Applied Security Technologies, Inc., manufactures and distributes indicative and barrier security seals, security tapes, and related packaging security systems in the United States and internationally. It also provides protective security products for palletized cargo; and physical security systems for tractors, trailers, and containers, as well as various specialized authentication products. The company's principal products include tapes, self-wound security tapes, void labels and void tapes for bag closure, SUPERSEALS, custom coated products, conductive inks and membrane switch components, electro-magnetic asset protection systems, locks, sentry sensors, and other related items. It provides its products for use in aircraft and truck seals, fiber and steel drum seals, motor vehicle inspection seals, pharmaceutical packaging, box or container closure seals, cash bag components, computer seals, validation devices, general security products, and law enforcement agencies. The company also develops, assembles, markets, and installs computer systems, which capture video, digitally captured images, and scanned images; digitizes the image; links the digitized images to text/data; and stores the image and text on a computer database, which allows for transmitting the image and text by computer or telecommunication links to remote locations. In addition, it offers maintenance and support, and related services; and software. The company serves producers of various items, such as perfumes, computers, silicon chips, jewelry, and cash and negotiable documents. The company was formerly known as Digital Descriptor Systems, Inc. and changed its name Allied Security Innovations, Inc. in December 2006. Allied Security Innovations, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

