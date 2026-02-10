Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Evergreen Wealth Management LLC

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.6% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Human Investing LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 72,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,652,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% in the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $324.32 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $349.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total transaction of $314,001.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,229.80. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,380. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,067,686 shares of company stock worth $105,352,291 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. President Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $258.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $415.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.46.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

