Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Acquired by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,168,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,917,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700,179 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,002.6% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 11,901,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667,939 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,545,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,091,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,233 shares during the period. Gridiron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16,333.2% during the third quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 4,432,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,996,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,044,000 after buying an additional 4,314,597 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

