Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $114.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,902,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,025 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $114,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Gordian Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC now owns 277,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,833,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.22. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $68.45.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

