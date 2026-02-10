AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 967,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,733 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.8% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $235,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $54,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.9% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $324.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $349.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,380. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,067,686 shares of company stock valued at $105,352,291. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. President Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $258.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial set a $385.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $395.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $370.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.46.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

