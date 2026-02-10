CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Purchases New Stake in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 371,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,687,000. Nebius Group comprises about 1.5% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBIS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 186.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Nebius Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,309,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nebius Group by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nebius Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,514,000 after purchasing an additional 92,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nebius Group Stock Performance
NBIS stock opened at $92.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.62 and a beta of 3.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.55. Nebius Group N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nebius Group
Nebius Group Company Profile
Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nebius Group
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.