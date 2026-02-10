monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $333.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.71 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 5.58%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from monday.com’s conference call:

Strong FY25 financials: Revenue was $1.232B (+27% YoY) with a 14% operating margin, $322.7M adjusted free cash flow, ~$1.5B cash on hand and ~$735M remaining buyback authorization.

Revenue was $1.232B (+27% YoY) with a 14% operating margin, $322.7M adjusted free cash flow, ~$1.5B cash on hand and ~$735M remaining buyback authorization. Upmarket momentum: Customers with >$50K ARR now represent 41% of ARR, customers >$500K ARR grew 74% YoY, and the company reported record net adds in the >$100K cohort, driving expansion and higher ACV.

Customers with >$50K ARR now represent 41% of ARR, customers >$500K ARR grew 74% YoY, and the company reported record net adds in the >$100K cohort, driving expansion and higher ACV. AI product traction and early monetization: AI Agents (beta), Sidekick (paid add-on) and Monday Vibe (fastest product to $1M ARR) showed strong engagement (77M Blocks actions; 500K Sidekick messages), which management says underpins future growth potential.

AI Agents (beta), Sidekick (paid add-on) and Monday Vibe (fastest product to $1M ARR) showed strong engagement (77M Blocks actions; 500K Sidekick messages), which management says underpins future growth potential. Conservative FY26 guide and headwinds: Management guided to 18–19% revenue growth and 11–12% operating margin, citing a choppy no-touch/self-serve demand environment, higher CAC in self-serve channels, and a 100–200bp FX headwind from shekel appreciation; long?term 2027 targets are not being reiterated now.

monday.com Price Performance

MNDY opened at $77.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 63.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.70. monday.com has a 1 year low of $73.01 and a 1 year high of $342.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $293.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on monday.com from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of monday.com in a report on Friday, January 16th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 target price on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.33.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 2,120.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the third quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 76.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting monday.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 financial outperformance — monday.com beat estimates on both EPS ($1.04 vs. $0.91) and revenue (~$333.9M vs. ~$329.7M) with year?over?year top?line growth near mid?20s, supporting the core growth story. Earnings Call Transcript

Q4 financial outperformance — monday.com beat estimates on both EPS ($1.04 vs. $0.91) and revenue (~$333.9M vs. ~$329.7M) with year?over?year top?line growth near mid?20s, supporting the core growth story. Positive Sentiment: Enterprise traction and healthy customer metrics — net retention and large?customer ARR buckets widened (meaningful increases in customers >$50k/$100k/$500k), and RPO rose materially, indicating recurring demand that can sustain revenue. MarketBeat Analysis

Enterprise traction and healthy customer metrics — net retention and large?customer ARR buckets widened (meaningful increases in customers >$50k/$100k/$500k), and RPO rose materially, indicating recurring demand that can sustain revenue. Positive Sentiment: Balance sheet and capital actions provide downside protection — analysts note a strong cash position and remaining buyback authorization; institutional buying cited by some outlets could limit further downside. Buy?the?Dip Note

Balance sheet and capital actions provide downside protection — analysts note a strong cash position and remaining buyback authorization; institutional buying cited by some outlets could limit further downside. Neutral Sentiment: Full materials available — the company published its Q4 slide deck and earnings call transcript for investors to review operational detail and management commentary. Press Release / Transcript

Full materials available — the company published its Q4 slide deck and earnings call transcript for investors to review operational detail and management commentary. Negative Sentiment: Cautious FY?2026 revenue guide — management guided to roughly $1.45B–$1.462B for FY?2026 (below consensus ~ $1.48B), which triggered investor concern and a sharp re?rating. Guidance Miss Coverage

Cautious FY?2026 revenue guide — management guided to roughly $1.45B–$1.462B for FY?2026 (below consensus ~ $1.48B), which triggered investor concern and a sharp re?rating. Negative Sentiment: Operating?income and margin pressure — FY?2026 operating income guidance ($165M–$175M) and higher planned R&D/marketing spend signal margin contraction vs. Street expectations, weighing on valuation. Proactive Investors

Operating?income and margin pressure — FY?2026 operating income guidance ($165M–$175M) and higher planned R&D/marketing spend signal margin contraction vs. Street expectations, weighing on valuation. Negative Sentiment: AI disruption fears amplify sell?off — market commentary points to fears that agentic AI tools could disrupt software incumbents, contributing to broader weakness in software multiples and intensifying the reaction to conservative guidance. CNBC AI Coverage

AI disruption fears amplify sell?off — market commentary points to fears that agentic AI tools could disrupt software incumbents, contributing to broader weakness in software multiples and intensifying the reaction to conservative guidance. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction — at least one shop trimmed its price target (DA Davidson cut to $150), reflecting lowered near?term expectations. Price Target Cut

About monday.com

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com’s visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company’s product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

Further Reading

