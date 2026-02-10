Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Position in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 68.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,281 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Celsius were worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the second quarter valued at $5,386,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,993.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,407,000 after purchasing an additional 929,597 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.24 per share, for a total transaction of $452,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 216,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,778,490.28. This represents a 4.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CELH. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company’s flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

