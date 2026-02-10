AlTi Global Inc. Sells 46,557 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

AlTi Global Inc. cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,557 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.79 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $107.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.45.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

