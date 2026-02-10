ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ADM Energy (LON:ADME – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. ADM Energy had a negative net margin of 320.54% and a negative return on equity of 69.57%.
ADM Energy Price Performance
ADM Energy stock opened at GBX 0.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £364,161.24, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -23.88, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.01. ADM Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 0.04 and a 1 year high of GBX 0.37.
About ADM Energy
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ADM Energy
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- They just tried to kill gold
Receive News & Ratings for ADM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.