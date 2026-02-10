ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ADM Energy (LON:ADME – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. ADM Energy had a negative net margin of 320.54% and a negative return on equity of 69.57%.

ADM Energy Price Performance

ADM Energy stock opened at GBX 0.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £364,161.24, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -23.88, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.01. ADM Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 0.04 and a 1 year high of GBX 0.37.

Get ADM Energy alerts:

About ADM Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in metals, minerals, and oil and gas projects. The company was formerly known as MX Oil plc and changed its name to ADM Energy plc in June 2019. ADM Energy plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for ADM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.