dForce USD Price Hits $0.71 on Top Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, dForce USD has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $10.92 million and approximately $1.92 thousand worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 15,453,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,453,332 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 15,453,332.51134857 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.71400644 USD and is up 6.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $3,249.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

