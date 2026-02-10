Integrity Financial Corp WA Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Integrity Financial Corp WA lowered its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,605 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 0.9% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 64,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $72.83 on Tuesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.1996 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.